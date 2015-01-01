|
Rodrigues P, Fernet M, Cousineau MM, Philibert M. J. Public Health Res. 2023; 12(4): e22799036231208326.
(Copyright © 2023, PAGEPress)
37941655
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) affects many individuals and can have a significant impact on their health and well-being. In order to inform prevention strategies, several studies have focused on the determinants of IPV. However, knowledge on the association between neighbourhood characteristics and IPV remains scarce. The social disorganization theory posits that certain neighbourhood characteristics are associated with violent behaviours. This theory has been used to explain spatial variations in IPV, but most studies have been conducted in the United States. Little is known about the effect of neighbourhood factors in urban contexts outside of the United States. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using police data from 2016 and 2017, this study estimated the association between sociodemographic characteristics of neighbourhoods (socioeconomic status, single-parenthood, residential instability and ethnocultural heterogeneity) and IPV victimization in Montréal, Québec.
Language: en
Intimate partner violence; domestic violence; neighbourhoods; social disorganization theory; social inequalities