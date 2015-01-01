Abstract

This study was conducted to examine the association of various personal, affective, and cognitive factors with suicide risk. The study group consisted of a total of 423 individuals, including 341 (74%) females and 82 (26%) males, who lived in Turkey and declared that they were Muslims. The data of the study, in which a cross-sectional design was employed, were collected between October and December 2022. The mean age of the participants was 26.84 years (SD = 9.88, min-max = 18-64). The data collection measures included the Psychological Distress Scale, the Perception of God Scale, the Two-Dimensional Self-Esteem Scale, the Suicide Probability Scale, and a personal information form. Pearson correlation analysis and Hierarchical Multiple Linear Regression analysis were employed in the analysis of the data obtained from the research. In the study, it was found that gender, age, suicide attempt, communication with the mother, communication with the father, psychological distress, self-esteem, and perception of God explained 58% of the variance in suicide risk. Psychological distress had the strongest positive association with suicide risk (β = 0.136, p < 0.001), while self-esteem had the strongest negative relation (β = - 0.454, p < 0.001). In conclusion, it was determined that the female gender, suicide attempt, and psychological distress increased the risk of suicide, but that age, positive communication with parents, self-esteem, and positive perception of God decreased it. The findings of the research were discussed in light of the literature.

