Abstract

Jellyfish envenomation is a common problem in coastal areas all over the world; usually symptoms are self-limited with no long-lasting complications. Despite that, some jellyfish species, mainly populating the Indian Ocean, are renown to be potentially lethal and in some cases may cause severe myopathy. We report the first case of rhabdomyolysis following a jellyfish sting in the Mediterranean Sea. A 17-year-old patient was admitted to the intensive care unit of our hospital in life-threatening conditions. He was dyspnoeic and dysphagic with pain and functional impairment of upper and lower limbs. The evidence of a red mark in his face and the clinical presentation, coupled with the diagnostic test performed, allowed the diagnosis of toxidrome from jellyfish venom. Treatment with hydration, ventilatory support and steroids led to a progressive improvement of patient conditions. Our case report stresses the importance of prompt identification and treatment of potential rhabdomyolysis determined by jellyfish and rises awareness on the presence of such venomous species in the Mediterranean Sea.

