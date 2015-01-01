Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health crisis across the globe, and one particular act of IPV, non-fatal strangulation, warrants serious attention. Non-fatal strangulation is a risk factor for intimate partner homicide (IPH) and can create long-term negative mental and physical health consequences. In this meta-analysis, we sought to examine factors associated with non-fatal strangulation victimization among women to help inform education and assessment efforts. Using database searches and Boolean search terms, a total of 16 studies met the inclusion criteria. A total of 16 factors that were found in at least two unique studies were examined. The strongest associated factors included physical IPV victimization, physical injury, IPH, and sexual IPV victimization. Other significant associated factors included lower education, anxiety symptoms, perceived risk of harm, post-traumatic stress symptoms, depressive symptoms, stalking victimization, and identifying as a Black woman. Experiencing childhood trauma, the length of the relationship, age, substance use, and identifying as Hispanic were not significantly related to strangulation victimization by an intimate partner. Education and assessment implications are discussed.

