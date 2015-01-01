|
Popp D, Zimmermann M, Kerschbaum M, Matzke M, Judemann K, Alt V. Unfallchirurgie (Heidelb) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Präklinische Polytraumaversorgung : Beständige Herausforderung im präklinischen Rettungswesen
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37943322
Tscherne was the first to define the term polytrauma in 1966 as "multiple injuries to different regions of the body sustained simultaneously, with at least one injury or the combination of these injuries being life-threatening". This definition highlights the essential pathophysiological paradigm of polytrauma, with the life-threating characteristics resulting from injuries to multiple organ systems. The treatment of polytrauma patients begins at the scene of the accident. Important life-saving initial interventions can already be carried out on site through targeted measures and expertise of the emergency medical service team, thus improving patient survival. The advanced trauma life support/prehospital trauma life support (ATLS/PHTLS) concept is the worldwide gold standard. As prehospital treatment of severely injured patients is not routine for most emergency teams, concepts and emergency interventions must be regularly trained. This is the prerequisite for safe and effective emergency treatment in this time-critical situation.
Resuscitation; Emergency medicine; Hemorrhage; Life support care; Shock