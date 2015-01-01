Abstract

Tscherne was the first to define the term polytrauma in 1966 as "multiple injuries to different regions of the body sustained simultaneously, with at least one injury or the combination of these injuries being life-threatening". This definition highlights the essential pathophysiological paradigm of polytrauma, with the life-threating characteristics resulting from injuries to multiple organ systems. The treatment of polytrauma patients begins at the scene of the accident. Important life-saving initial interventions can already be carried out on site through targeted measures and expertise of the emergency medical service team, thus improving patient survival. The advanced trauma life support/prehospital trauma life support (ATLS/PHTLS) concept is the worldwide gold standard. As prehospital treatment of severely injured patients is not routine for most emergency teams, concepts and emergency interventions must be regularly trained. This is the prerequisite for safe and effective emergency treatment in this time-critical situation.



Tscherne definierte erstmals 1966 das "Polytrauma" als "mehrere gleichzeitig erlittene Verletzungen verschiedener Körperregionen, wobei mindestens eine Verletzung oder die Kombination dieser Verletzungen lebensbedrohlich ist". Diese Definition stellt das wesentliche pathophysiologische Paradigma des Polytraumas, die durch die Verletzung mehrerer Organsysteme resultierende Lebensgefahr, heraus. Die Behandlung polytraumatisierter Patienten beginnt am Unfallort. Dort können durch zielgerichtete Maßnahmen des Rettungsteams bereits wichtige lebensrettende Ersteingriffe durchgeführt und das Überleben der Patienten verbessert werden. Weltweiten Standard stellen die Konzepte Advanced Trauma Life Support und Pre Hospital Trauma Life Support (ATLS, PHTLS) dar. Da die präklinische Versorgung des Schwerstverletzten keine Routine bedeutet, sind Konzept und Notfallinterventionen regelmäßig zu trainieren. Nur so ist es möglich, in dieser zeitkritischen Situation effektiv und sicher behandeln zu können.

