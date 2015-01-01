Abstract

At present, almost all the institutions either government or private sector require security guards. Sometimes, they need to be work in adverse conditions such as extreme hot, cold, pollutions, narrow workplaces, steady body position, unbalanced prolonged working hours, shift work, underpaid, and uncertainty. These guards provide services in fixed and rotatory shift work system based on the organization requirement or needs. This occupation involves a stress on physical and mental health which directly affects the fitness as of allied with vocal and physical aggression. It affects social and family life, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, metabolic system disorders, endothelial dysfunction, musculoskeletal disorders, circadian rhythms, diabetes, accident possibility, etc. Few of the symptoms are temporary or associated to particular stage of time, but most of the stress affects for longer period or even for life. Hence, these issues should be taken seriously and need to be plan the shift schedules and their working conditions as both shift work and security guards are equally demanding and important.

