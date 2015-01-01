|
Pandey S, Bura GS. Asian Pac. J. Health Sci. 2022; 9(4(S)): 41-46.
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Indian Health Professionals)
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic accidents (RTA) will become the third-largest contributor to the global burden of diseases after the ischemic heart diseases and depression. The place where the traffic accident percentages are higher is called as black spot location. The most common assumption for a black spot location is that, there should be any road environmental or geometric issues resulting in the repetition of accidents.
Language: en
Black spots; Hilly road segment; Road traffic accidents; Severity index.