Abstract

This study is carried out with the objectives of investigating the impact of personality and parenting style of the bullies and bully-victim among adolescents. The sample of the present study consists of 300 adolescent boys (150 bullies and 150 bully-victims). Purposive sampling is used for the collection of data. The age range of participants is 15-18 years. The sample is collected from nearby areas of Kanpur and Lucknow. Illinois bully scale by Espelage and Holt, Extraversion-Introversion scale by Singh and Singh, and Parenting scale by Bharadwaj et al. (1998) are used as tools. ANOVA have been applied for the analysis. The result revealed that there is a significant difference in the personality and parenting style of bullies and bully victims among adolescents.



FINDINGS indicate that bullies are more extroverted in nature in comparison to bully-victims whereas introversion will be higher in bully-victims in comparison to bullies. Bully-victims have comparatively positive parenting in comparison to bullies.

