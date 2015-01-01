|
Citation
|
Umrigar DM, Mhaske RS, Bhargava S, Thorat SR. Asian Pac. J. Health Sci. 2022; 9(3): 114-119.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Academy of Indian Health Professionals)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The objectives of the study were to explore the psychological health, as well as the levels of marital and sexual satisfaction, of wives of patients with a chronic illness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; Chronic illness; Depression; Marital satisfaction; Sexual satisfaction; Stress; Wives of patients