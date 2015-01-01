Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objectives of the study were to explore the psychological health, as well as the levels of marital and sexual satisfaction, of wives of patients with a chronic illness.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 34 women, whose husbands were diagnosed and undergoing treatment for a chronic illness (coronary heart disease; diabetes; or cancer).



RESULTS: Correlational, comparative, and predictive analyses were conducted on the data. Clinically significant marital and sexual dissatisfactions were found. Wives reported moderate levels of depression and anxiety, but severe levels of stress. Depression and sexual satisfaction were found to be significant predictors of marital satisfaction. Marital dissatisfaction scores were significantly lower for wives who were employed as compared to unemployed wives.



DISCUSSION: Wives are impacted by the illness status of their spouse. The additional stress of caregiving, along with societally ascribed roles and responsibilities on women, creates a more difficult, stressful environment, which affects the relationship satisfaction as well as psychological health and well-being.

Language: en