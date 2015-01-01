Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Approximately 10% of emergency medical services (EMS) encounters in the United States are behavioral health-related, but pediatric behavioral health EMS encounters have not been well characterized. We sought to describe demographic, clinical, and EMS-system characteristics of pediatric behavioral health EMS encounters across the United States, and to evaluate factors associated with sedative medication administration and physical restraint use during these encounters.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cross-sectional study of pediatric (<18 years old) behavioral health EMS encounters from 2019-2020 using the National Emergency Medical Services Information System. Behavioral health encounters were defined using primary or secondary impression codes. We used multivariable logistic regression to identify factors associated with sedative medication administration and physical restraint use.



RESULTS: Of 2,740,271 pediatric EMS encounters, 309,442 (11.3%) were for behavioral health. Of pediatric behavioral health EMS encounters, 85.2% were 12-17 years old, 57.3% were female, and 86.6% occurred in urban areas. Sedative medications and physical restraints were used in 2.2% and 3.0% of pediatric behavioral health EMS encounters, respectively. Sedative medication use was associated with the presence of developmental, communication, or physical disabilities relative to their absence (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 3.38, 95% CI, 2.93, 3.91) and with encounters in the West relative to the South (aOR 1.23, 95% CI, 1.16, 1.32). Physical restraint use was associated with encounters by patients 6-11 years old relative to 12-17 years old (aOR 1.35, 95% CI 1.27, 1.44), the West relative to the South (aOR 3.49, 95% CI 3.27, 3.72), and private, nonhospital EMS systems relative to fire departments (aOR 3.39, 95% CI 3.18,3.61).



CONCLUSIONS: Among pediatric prehospital behavioral health EMS encounters, the use of sedative medications and physical restraint varies by demographic, clinical, and EMS-system characteristics. Regional variation suggests opportunities may be available to standardize documentation and care practices during pediatric behavioral health EMS encounters.

