Merchant A, Singareddy A, McCabe L, Raghupathy R, Wang Q, Hwang D, Zajarias A, Lanza GM. Ann. Case Rep. 2023; 8(5): e1468.
(Copyright © 2023, Gavin Publishers)
37946711
Nontraumatic exertional syncope can be an ominous event reflecting profound arterial hypotension, cerebral hypoperfusion, and transient loss-of consciousness that occurs most commonly in patients with underlying cardiovascular disease. In contradistinction, transient loss-of-consciousness in "healthy adults" is typically vasovagal syncope related to exaggerated orthostatic cardiovascular responses attributed to a hyper-reactive autonomic nervous system. In the present report, a 34 yo male presents to the hospital emergency department (ED) for a sudden loss of consciousness and fall ultimately related to cardiac syncope ascribed to chronic recreational marijuana use complicated by coronary vasospasm.
Language: en
Marijuana; Syncope; Vasoconstriction; Vasospasm