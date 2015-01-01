Abstract

Nontraumatic exertional syncope can be an ominous event reflecting profound arterial hypotension, cerebral hypoperfusion, and transient loss-of consciousness that occurs most commonly in patients with underlying cardiovascular disease. In contradistinction, transient loss-of-consciousness in "healthy adults" is typically vasovagal syncope related to exaggerated orthostatic cardiovascular responses attributed to a hyper-reactive autonomic nervous system. In the present report, a 34 yo male presents to the hospital emergency department (ED) for a sudden loss of consciousness and fall ultimately related to cardiac syncope ascribed to chronic recreational marijuana use complicated by coronary vasospasm.

