Abstract

For adolescents who experience an earthquake, posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSSs) and posttraumatic growth (PTG) often co-occur. However, no study has yet examined how the interaction between them changes from the short term to the long term after an earthquake. This study conducted six surveys among local adolescents across three waves after the Wenchuan earthquake, and a directed network of PTSS and PTG co-occurrence was constructed for each wave. It was found that the bridge nodes between PTSSs and PTG were different for each wave. The connection between PTSSs and PTG became loose over time. The incubation effect of PTSSs on PTG was sustained until the middle term but was not observed in the long term. The suppression effect of PTSSs on PTG was only observed in the short term. PTG not only alleviated PTSSs but also exacerbated PTSSs. Finally, the effect of PTSSs on PTG was much stronger than that of PTG on PTSSs. This study suggests that efforts should be made to alleviate specific PTSSs or facilitate specific PTG elements among adolescents for different terms after an earthquake, and PTG is more likely to be an outcome of trauma rather than a strategy for coping with trauma.

