Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women presents a major public health challenge, especially in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs), and its relationship with poor offspring growth is emerging but remains understudied. This study aimed to explore the impact of maternal exposure to IPV on offspring growth based on different approaches in LMICs. We conducted a population-based cross-sectional study using the most recent Demographic and Health Surveys from 32 LMICs; 81,652 mother-child dyads comprising women aged from 15 to 49 years with children aged 0 to 59 months were included. We applied logistic regression models to explore the independent and cumulative relationship between IPV, including emotional, physical, and sexual IPV, with poor child growth status, including stunting and wasting; 52.6% of mothers were under the age of 30 years with a 36% prevalence of any lifetime exposure to IPV. Maternal exposure to any IPV increased the odds of stunting, but only physical and sexual IPV were independently associated with an increased risk of stunting. Three different types of IPV exhibited a cumulative effect on stunting. Maternal exposure to physical IPV was significantly associated with an increased risk of wasting. Significant associations between maternal exposure to emotional IPV with offspring stunting and physical IPV with wasting were only observed in children aged 0 to 36 months. IPV against women remains high in LMICs and has adverse effects on offspring growth. Policy and program efforts are needed to prioritize the reduction of widespread physical and sexual IPV and to mitigate the impact of such violence.

