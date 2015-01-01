|
Aminafshar A, Sartipi M, Pakzad A. BMC Emerg. Med. 2023; 23(1): e133.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37946145
BACKGROUND: Natural disasters, health, terrorism, infectious diseases, and social unrest affect more than 200 million people worldwide each year. The present study is an attempt to evaluate the self-efficacy of senior, middle, and operational managers of the Incident Command System (ICS) of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences in Iran.
Language: en
Disasters; Emergencies; COVID-19; Incident Command System (ICS); Perceived self-efficacy