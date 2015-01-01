Abstract

BACKGROUND: Natural disasters, health, terrorism, infectious diseases, and social unrest affect more than 200 million people worldwide each year. The present study is an attempt to evaluate the self-efficacy of senior, middle, and operational managers of the Incident Command System (ICS) of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences in Iran.



METHODS: The study examined the perceived self-efficacy of 103 senior, middle, and operational managers of the Incidence Command System (ICS) of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences in 2021. Sampling was done by census using a designed questionnaire based on Bandura's self-efficacy concepts. Based on Factor Analysis, 4 factors were extracted. The factors were labeled and analyzed.



RESULTS: The number of people who had passed the crisis management course was 57. Seventy-one participants reported their participation in crisis management. The score obtained by men in Factor 3 (F3) was significantly higher than women, but not in other factors. People with stable employment scored far higher in Factor 1 (F1) than those with unsustainable employment conditions. Those who had passed the Crisis Management courses had a higher average score, but only in the three factors 1, 2, and 4, this difference was significant.



CONCLUSION: Even training the temporary staff is an organizational investment that can return benefits to the system. This enhances their perceived self-efficacy and promotes their commitment to the organization. Therefore, empowering these managers should be a priority.

Language: en