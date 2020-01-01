Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pregnant women experience enormous psychological pressure, particularly during the late trimester. Symptoms of depression in late pregnancy may persist postpartum, increasing the incidence of postpartum depression. This study is aimed to investigate the factors influencing depressive symptoms among pregnant women in their third trimester at a Chinese tertiary hospital and provide information for effective intervention.



METHODS: Pregnant women in their third trimester who visited the Ningbo Women and Children's Hospital between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022 participated in this study. A score of ≥ 13 on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) was considered as positive for depressive symptom. Potential influencing factors were examined by using an online questionnaire and analyzed using multivariate logistic regression.



RESULTS: A total of 1196 participants were recruited. The mean EPDS score was 7.12 ± 4.22. The positive screening rate for depressive symptom was 9.9%. Univariate analysis showed that living with partner, annual family income, planned pregnancy, sleep quality, and partner's drinking habits were related to positive screening for depression(P < 0.05). Furthermore, multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that living away from the partner (odds ratio [OR]: 2.054, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.094-3.696, P = 0.02), annual family income < 150,000 Chinese Yuan (CNY; OR: 1.762, 95% CI: 1.170-2.678, P = 0.007), poor sleep quality (OR: 4.123, 95% CI: 2.764-6.163, P < 0.001), and partner's frequent drinking habit (OR: 2.227, 95% CI: 1.129-4.323, P = 0.019) were independent influencing factors for positive depression screening (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Family's economic condition, sleep quality, living with partner, and partner's drinking habits were related to positive depression screening in late pregnancy. Pregnant women with these risk factors should be given more attention and supported to avoid developing depression.

