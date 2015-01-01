|
Gong C, Ren Y. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2213.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37946134
BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) sufferers show problematic patterns of Internet use such as fear of missing out (FOMO) and sharing misinformation and fake news. This study aimed to investigate these associations in survivors of the 2008 earthquake in Wenchuan, China.
Language: en
Post-traumatic stress disorder; Fake news; Fear of missing out; Social Media Use; Wenchuan Earthquake