Nasrazadani A, Ruda M, Girardet R, Campbell J, Breeden K, Torres B. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 147: e106525.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37948873
OBJECTIVE: Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners (TXFNE) performs routine testing of genital and non-genital sites for Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), and further testing for other sexually transmitted pathogens. The current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommend that testing be based primarily on patient history of type of sexual contact, patient age, community prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), perpetrator risk factors for STIs, and patient symptoms (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2021). In this study, we were interested in determining whether our practice of testing all sites in all prepubertal patients presenting for sexual abuse for CT and NG resulted in identification of infections that would have been missed if testing had been limited to disclosed sites of sexual contact.
Language: en
Children; Sexual abuse; Extra-genital testing; Nucleic acid amplification techniques; Sexually transmitted diseases