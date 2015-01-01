Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners (TXFNE) performs routine testing of genital and non-genital sites for Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), and further testing for other sexually transmitted pathogens. The current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommend that testing be based primarily on patient history of type of sexual contact, patient age, community prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), perpetrator risk factors for STIs, and patient symptoms (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2021). In this study, we were interested in determining whether our practice of testing all sites in all prepubertal patients presenting for sexual abuse for CT and NG resulted in identification of infections that would have been missed if testing had been limited to disclosed sites of sexual contact.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review of all children younger than 14 years who presented to a clinical or hospital site for evaluation by TXFNE in Harris County or surrounding counties during the period January 2020-December 2021.



RESULTS: Of the 675 patients tested, 61 patients (9 %) had genital injuries and 45 patients (7 %) had either reported symptoms or examination findings consistent with possible STI infection. There were 11 patients who had positive gonorrhea and/or chlamydia results. Of the 11 patients with a positive result, 10 patients' reported history of type of contact did not fully match sites that tested positive. Diagnosis of STI infection would have been missed for 5 patients if testing had been limited to the disclosed sites of sexual contact.



CONCLUSION: Positive results for CT and NG at undisclosed body sites in children presenting with concern for sexual abuse most likely represent infection from sexual contact. Limiting STI testing based on disclosed contact may lead to missed NG and CT infections in prepubertal patients with concern for sexual abuse. This can lead to delayed treatment of the infection and a missed opportunity to ensure the safety of the child.

