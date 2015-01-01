|
McGuire R, Halligan SL, Schweizer S, Leung JT, Hiller RM. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e128.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37946284
BACKGROUND: Many adolescents who have been removed from the care of their biological parent(s) and placed in State or Local Authority care have experienced significant adversity, including high rates of maltreatment and other trauma(s). As a group, these young people experience far higher rates of mental health difficulties compared to their peers. While their mental health outcomes are well-documented, little is known about mechanisms that may drive this. One potential mechanism, linked to both trauma and adversity exposure and mental health, is affective control (the application of cognitive control in affective contexts).
Language: en
Mental health; Emotion regulation; Affective control; Care-experience; Post-traumatic stress