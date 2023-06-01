Abstract

Though research is inconclusive in being able to determine if young athletes are more or less likely to suffer from mental health disorders compared with their non-athlete peers, there are important psychological considerations that are unique to the athletic population. This includes depression in the context of overtraining and burnout, performance anxiety, perfectionism, psychological sequalae of concussion, and injury as an independent risk factor for depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and high-risk behaviors. Optimization of mental health care in youth athletes requires continued efforts to improve mental health literacy, decrease stigma, encourage help-seeking behaviors, and advance the routine implementation of effective screening practices.

