Abstract

Within elite sport, epidemiological evidence is needed concerning the incidence and prevalence of mental health symptoms and disorders in relation to athlete demographic factors such as (dis)ability, race, ethnicity, sexual orientations, and different genders. Mental health promotion campaigns are often based on mental health literacy strategies. Such strategies aim to increase knowledge of mental health symptoms and disorders, address aspects of self- and public stigma, and promote help-seeking behaviors. Sporting organizations need to take responsibility to ensure that policies, practices, and services reflect organizational values concerning mental health. Organizational mental health literacy ensures that information is culturally competent and responsive, easy to find, straightforward, and offers simple, legitimate opportunities to access support.

