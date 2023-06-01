SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jeckell AS, Fontana RS, Gonzalez R. Clin. Sports Med. 2024; 43(1): 159-172.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.csm.2023.06.012

PMID

37949509

Abstract

Participation in sport can incur a risk of sport-related concussion (SRC). Media representation of SRC is frequently at odds with up-to-date scientific data. Our findings confirm a significant amount of false, confusing, or misleading terminology used in reporting on the topic, which is concerning as media is as a major source of SRC information. Individuals have a variable base of knowledge pertaining to this injury, and accurate understanding of SRC does not always correlate to appropriate action. Inaccurate portrayal of SRC media may contribute to the confusion surrounding it. Popular media presents an opportunity to convey evidence-based information on SRC.


Language: en

Keywords

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy; Media; Removal from sport; Sport-related concussion; Youth sport

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print