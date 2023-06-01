Abstract

Participation in sport can incur a risk of sport-related concussion (SRC). Media representation of SRC is frequently at odds with up-to-date scientific data. Our findings confirm a significant amount of false, confusing, or misleading terminology used in reporting on the topic, which is concerning as media is as a major source of SRC information. Individuals have a variable base of knowledge pertaining to this injury, and accurate understanding of SRC does not always correlate to appropriate action. Inaccurate portrayal of SRC media may contribute to the confusion surrounding it. Popular media presents an opportunity to convey evidence-based information on SRC.

