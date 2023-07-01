Abstract

Color has meaning in particular contexts, and the meaning of color can impact behavioral performance. For example, the meaning of color about traffic rules (blue/green and red mean "go" and "stop" respectively) influences reaction times (RTs) to signals. Specifically, in a Go/No-go task, RTs have been reported to be longer when responding to a red signal and withholding the response to a blue signal (Red Go/Blue No-go task) than when responding to a blue signal and withholding the response to a red signal (Blue Go/Red No-go task). However, the neurophysiological background of this phenomenon has not been fully understood. The purpose of this study was to investigate the brain oscillatory activity associated with the effect of meaning of color on RTs in the Go/No-go task. Twenty participants performed a Blue simple reaction task, a Red simple reaction task, a Blue Go/Red No-go task, and a Red Go/Blue No-go task. We recorded responses to signals and electroencephalogram (EEG) during the tasks and evaluated RTs and changes in spectral power over time, referred to as event-related synchronization (ERS) and event-related desynchronization (ERD). The behavioral results were similar to previous studies. The EEG results showed that frontal beta ERD and theta ERS were greater when signals were presented in blue than red color in both simple reaction and Go/No-go tasks. In addition, the onset of theta ERS was delayed in the Red Go than Blue Go trial in the Go/No-go task. The enhanced beta ERD may indicate that blue signals facilitate motor response, and the delayed onset of theta ERS may indicate the delayed onset of cognitive process when responding to red signals as compared to blue signals in the Go/No-go task. Thus, this delay in cognitive process can be involved in the slow response in the Red Go/Blue No-go task.

