SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bridwell RE, Miles RR, Griffiths S, Burgin RR, Long B. Cureus 2023; 15(10): e46759.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.46759

PMID

37946881

PMCID

PMC10632075

Abstract

Suicide pacts among elderly couples afflicted by a terminal disease process present a significant challenge to emergency clinicians. If one member of the pair aborts their attempt, the surviving member of a dual suicide attempt can present a complex case with numerous clinical issues reflected by Hickam's dictum rather than by Occam's razor. Thus, emergency clinicians must keenly search for a multitude of concomitant but compounding conditions, potentially projected onto pre-existing comorbidities in an elderly population. The authors present a case of a suicide pact in which one member of the couple completed the attempt while the surviving member experienced carbon monoxide toxicity, compartment syndrome, rhabdomyolysis, and renal failure following her aborted suicide attempt.


Language: en

Keywords

carbon monoxide; aborted attempt; compartment syndrome; cyanide; dual suicide; rhabdomyolysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print