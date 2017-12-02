Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: The purpose of this study was to identify social variables common to children with dento-alveolar trauma (DAT) and child abuse and neglect (CAN) in a large children's hospital population.



METHODS: Emergency department data from an urban trauma Level 1 children's hospital were queried between December 02, 2017 and September 30, 2022 to identify children with both DAT and CAN. Patients with DAT and CAN were compared to DAT-only children in a case-control study design. Descriptive statistics were used to report characteristics of children in case and control groups. Chi-Squared and Fisher's exact tests were used to compare cases and controls. The level of significance was set at p ≤ .05.



RESULTS: In total, 14 children who had DAT and CAN reported simultaneously comprised the case group. A total of 42 children with DAT-only, age/sex matched with cases, comprised the control group. Mean (SD) age of cases was 10.4 (±4) and controls was 10.1 (±3.9) years-old. Eight cases (57.1%) and 24 controls (57.1%) were female. No statistical differences (p = .05) were present for language, race, insurance coverage, parental custody, legal guardianship, and type of residence for cases versus controls. Five (35.7%) cases had a special need versus 4 (9.5%) controls and was statistically different (p = .03). Nine (64.3%) cases had behavioral problems versus 13 (31%) controls (p = .05). Cases were more likely to have facial injuries than controls (74.3 vs. 31%), however no significant differences were present for total number of injured teeth, head injury or neck injury between cases and controls. In half of cases, the perpetrator reported was the sibling.



CONCLUSIONS: Demographics did not predict CAN in children with dental injuries. Sibling violence should be considered in suspected CAN children.

