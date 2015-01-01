Abstract

Existing causal studies examining the impact of hurricanes on health and health-related outcomes typically focus on short-run impacts and specific outcomes associated with physical health. In this paper, I explore the long-term effects of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita on the mental health of adults using two individual-level datasets from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and the Panel Survey of Income Dynamics. Difference-in-differences models are used to estimate the long-run causal impact of hurricanes. I compare the mental health of adults living in Katrina and Rita affected counties to those in other counties before and after the hurricanes. My findings suggest that the hurricanes increased the number of poor mental health days by 0.49 days per 30 days (14.5 %) during a seven-year post period (2006-2012) and psychological distress by 0.46 K-6 points (15.2 %) during a six-year post period. I also find that the estimated effects were notably larger among specific sub-groups, such as single mothers and black respondents. These results are robust to different sample and functional form specifications. From a policy perspective, these findings suggest that long-lasting effects need to be included in any analysis of the impact of hurricanes in order to capture their full effect.

Language: en