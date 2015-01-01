Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transport injuries are a major cause of mortality among adolescents. Our aim was to evaluate the circumstances and trauma associated with fatal accidents involving adolescents and two-wheeled vehicles.



METHODS: We analyzed retrospective data from the Finnish Crash Data Institute from 2008 to 2019 involving 10- to 24-year-old victims of fatal traffic accidents who were injured while riding a bicycle, moped or motorcycle. We collected data on patient characteristics, accident circumstances and possible treatment. These fatalities were compared with national mortality rates among the respective age groups.



RESULTS: We identified 147 fatalities over the 12-year period involving 20 bicycle, 50 moped and 77 motorcycle riders. Most accidents involved males (n = 121, 82%). Less than half of vehicles were in good condition (46%); motorized vehicles were often illegally tuned (37%) or had tire problems (31%). Most of the accidents were collisions with another vehicle (n = 99, 67%) or other objects (n = 35, 24%). In 94% of cases, the Injury Severity Score was >25. Head injury was the most common cause of death (62%). Among 15-year-olds, every fifth death was due to accidents on two-wheeled vehicles.



CONCLUSIONS: Fatal transport accidents among adolescents comprise several elements that should be incorporated into driver's education and in case of minors, also communicated to parents. These include the condition of the vehicle, proper helmet use and effects of speed on both control of the vehicle and the consequences of a possible collision.

