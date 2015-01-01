|
Hughes TL, Wilsnack SC, Martin K, Matthews AP, Johnson TP. Int. J. Alcohol Drug Res. 2021; 9(1): 30-42.
(Copyright © 2021, Kettil Bruun Society for Epidemiological Research on Alcohol)
37946724
BACKGROUND: Two decades ago, there was almost no research on alcohol use among sexual minority women (SMW, e.g., lesbian, bisexual). Since then, a growing body of scientific literature documents substantial sexual orientation-related disparities in alcohol use and alcohol-related problems. Research has identified multiple risk factors associated with high-risk/hazardous drinking among SMW. However, this research has almost exclusively used cross-sectional designs, limiting the ability to draw conclusions about processes through which sexual minority status affects alcohol use. Longitudinal designs, although very rare in research on alcohol use among SMW, are important for testing mediational mechanisms and necessary to understanding how changes in social determinants impact alcohol use.
alcohol use; bisexual; lesbian; sexual minority women; longitudinal research