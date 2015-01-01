|
Greacen P, Ross V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(21): e6980.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37947538
BACKGROUND: There is a lack of literature specifically examining the workplace bullying of apprentices and trainees in traditional, male-dominated sectors such as the Australian building and construction industry. Using social identity theory (SIT), the aim of this study was to gather the attitudes, thoughts, and feelings of construction industry leaders to better understand how social identification (i.e., group membership) impacts bullying on targets and perpetrators and the willingness to report bullying to targets and bystanders.
mental health; suicide; apprentices; construction industry; group membership; social identification; workplace bullying