|
Citation
|
Baldus C, Elgan TH, Soyez V, Tønnesen H, Arnaud N, Csemy L, Thomasius R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(21): e7002.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37947560
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research indicates that among the risks associated with young people's alcohol and illicit drug use are sexual risks. However, insights into co-occurrence of substance use and sexual risks in adolescent samples and possible differences across countries are limited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; binge drinking; condom use; illicit drug use; sexual risks; sexual victimization