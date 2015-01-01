Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Technology advancements have enhanced artificial intelligence, leading to a user shift towards virtual assistants, but a human-centered approach is needed to assess for acceptability and effectiveness. The AGILE chatbot is designed in Kenya with features to redefine the response towards gender-based violence (GBV) among vulnerable populations, including adolescents, young women and men, and sexual and gender minorities, to offer accurate and reliable information among users.



METHODS: We conducted an exploratory qualitative study through focus group discussions (FGDs) targeting 150 participants sampled from vulnerable categories; adolescent girls and boys, young women, young men, and sexual and gender minorities. The FGDs included multiple inquiries to assess knowledge and prior interaction with intelligent conversational assistants to inform the user-centric development of a decision-supportive chatbot and a pilot of the chatbot prototype. Each focus group comprised 9-10 members, and the discussions lasted about two hours to gain qualitative user insights and experiences. We used thematic analysis and drew on grounded theory to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in 14 salient themes composed of sexual violence, physical violence, emotional violence, intimate partner violence, female genital mutilation, sexual reproductive health, mental health, help-seeking behaviors/where to seek support, who to talk to, and what information they would like, features of the chatbot, access of chatbot, abuse and HIV, family and community conflicts, and information for self-care.



CONCLUSION: Adopting a human-centered approach in designing an effective chatbot with as many human features as possible is crucial in increasing utilization, addressing the gaps presented by marginalized/vulnerable populations, and reducing the current GBV epidemic by moving prevention and response services closer to people in need.

Language: en