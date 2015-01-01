Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bites are among the most common types of trauma to which humans are exposed. The possibility of disfiguring lesions and the transmission of infectious diseases with high morbidity make this trauma a public health problem.



METHOD: This was a retrospective, descriptive study that analyzed the medical records of patients treated at the Emergency Unit of the Plastic Surgery Service of the Asa Norte Regional Hospital from March 2019 to March 2020. The variables analyzed included age, sex, origin, time interval from aggression to hospital care, aggressor agent, wound site, lesion characteristics, and treatment.



RESULTS: A total of 103 patients with a mean age of 25 years were evaluated. Most patients were male (57.3%), and 73.8% were from the Federal District. The most common type of treatment was direct suturing in 77.7% of cases, followed by local flaps (15.5%) or grafts (4.9%). There were no deaths or infections reported.



CONCLUSION: The predominant profile of a facial bite victim is a young male adult living in the Federal District, bitten by a canine and treated with direct sutures. Adequate treatment for animal bites should include prevention of infection, such as rabies and tetanus, as well as primary wound closure for achieving a better prognosis and satisfactory esthetics for the patient.



Keywords: Dog Bites

Language: en