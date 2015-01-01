SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Limbaugh L, Gordon MR, Nguyen PT, Porter M, Coverdale J. J. Psychiatr. Pract. 2023; 29(6): 439-446.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PRA.0000000000000741

37948169

Reproductive control or reproductive coercion has negative health consequences but has not been systematically studied within the context of sex trafficking. Our goal is to identify the range of methods used by sex traffickers and buyers to control the reproductive choices of trafficked women and to provide specific examples of these methods. We searched PubMed, Embase, and PsycInfo using the terms "reproductive control" or "reproductive coercion" and "human trafficking" or "sex trafficking," including papers that contained original, specific examples of reproductive control occurring within the context of sex trafficking. These reports were described and categorized into established domains of reproductive control. Eight articles were located that met our inclusion criteria, of which 6 described outcomes of birth control sabotage, 2 described pressuring into pregnancy, 5 described controlling the outcome of a pregnancy, and 2 described forced birth control or sterilization. Our findings have implications for how to take sexual histories and for identifying and assisting trafficked persons.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en
