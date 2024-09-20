SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carey LB, Hill T, Koenig HG, Drummond D, Gabbay E, Cohen J, Aiken C, Paal P. J. Relig. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Religion and Mental Health, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10943-023-01940-2

37947998

This issue of JORH presents the first of a two-part series specifically exploring suicide. Research relating to moral injury is also included-a topic which has previously been discussed within earlier editions of JORH and an issue that is increasingly recognised as being associated with suicide. Other topic areas explored within this issue are Parkinson's Disease, Diabetes, and Haemodialysis. Finally, readers are once again reminded of the 9th European Congress on Religion, Spirituality and Health (ECRSH) to be held in May 2024, 16-18th at the Paracelsus Medical University in Salzburg, Austria. We would also like to announce a proposed inaugural International Moral Injury and Wellbeing Conference (IMIWC), 19-20 September 2024, Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre, Australia.


Suicide; Religion; Diabetes; Dialysis; Moral injury; Parkinsons’s disease; Spirituality

