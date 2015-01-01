Abstract

BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is prevalent among military personnel and may arise following a wide range of traumatic exposures. Consciousness level following traumatic injury may play a role in the development of PTSD, but its effects have been primarily investigated in the context of traumatic brain injury.



METHODS: Registry-based study surveying three databases documenting care from point of injury to long-term rehabilitation of traumatic injuries among military personnel. The study population was divided according to Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores upon emergency department admission (GCS scores 15, 13 and 14, 9-12, and 3-8), with PTSD diagnoses being determined according to disability claim records. Multivariable logistic regression was utilized to determine the association between GCS score at admission and PTSD.



RESULTS: Overall, 3,376 military personnel hospitalized following traumatic injuries between 1997 and 2020 were included. The majority were male (92.3%), with a median age of 20 (interquartile range 19-22) at the injury time. Of these, 569 (16.9%) were diagnosed with PTSD according to disability claims, with a median follow-up time of 10.9 years. PTSD diagnosis was most prevalent (30.3% of patients), with a GCS score of 13 and 14. In the adjusted multivariable model, a GCS score of 13 and 14 was associated with significantly higher odds of PTSD diagnosis when compared to a GCS score of 15 (odds ratio 2.19, 95% CI, 1.21-3.88). The associations of other GCS groupings with PTSD diagnosis were nonsignificant.



CONCLUSIONS: Minimally impaired consciousness following traumatic injuries is associated with increased odds of PTSD. The role of patient awareness, analgesia, and sedation following an injury in developing PTSD warrants further investigation and could guide early diagnosis and preventive interventions.

