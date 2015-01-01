Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Future combat environments will be complex, making effective care for multi-domain battlefield injuries more challenging. Technology and resources are essential to reduce provider burden enabling more accurate assessments, decision-making support, expanded treatment, and outcome improvements. Experimentation exercises to evaluate concepts and technologies to incorporate into the Army's future force ensure rapid and continuous integration across air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace domains to overmatch adversaries. A medical lane was first integrated on the communications networks for experimentation in 2022. We describe a project to develop a method for empirically comparing devices intended to support combat casualty care through high-fidelity simulation in preparation for an Army experimentation exercise.



METHODS: Six medics participated in a series of high-fidelity simulation medical casualty injury scenarios with and without technology devices. The participants provided usability information about their care delivery experiences using the System Usability Scale and Adapted Telehealth Usability Questionnaire-Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Command and qualitative feedback.



RESULTS: A comparative effectiveness design compared the devices regarding their usability, size, weight, and power with the addition of cost, connectivity, and cyber security, and the qualitative feedback this methodology holistically assessed the technologies as they were applied in the combat casualty care scenario.



CONCLUSIONS: Results were used by decision makers to determine technology inclusion in experimentation exercise, develop proof of concept methodology to scale for the exercise, and provide technology developers feedback for iterative updates of their devices before participation in experimentation exercise. This project supports the body of simulation studies conducted to understand combat casualty care. It is one of few empirical medical technology assessments with medical personnel end user input that has been reported. The methodology incorporates a user-centered design for rapid technology improvements before fielding.

Language: en