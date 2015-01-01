|
Citation
|
Schmidt PM, Ortman H, Gaudaen JC, Markins L, Manemeit C, Knisely B, Pamplin JC. Mil. Med. 2023; 188(Suppl 6): 642-650.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37948220
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Future combat environments will be complex, making effective care for multi-domain battlefield injuries more challenging. Technology and resources are essential to reduce provider burden enabling more accurate assessments, decision-making support, expanded treatment, and outcome improvements. Experimentation exercises to evaluate concepts and technologies to incorporate into the Army's future force ensure rapid and continuous integration across air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace domains to overmatch adversaries. A medical lane was first integrated on the communications networks for experimentation in 2022. We describe a project to develop a method for empirically comparing devices intended to support combat casualty care through high-fidelity simulation in preparation for an Army experimentation exercise.
Language: en