Abstract

INTRODUCTION: When warfighters are unable to fight, they are formally removed from battle through temporary or permanent duty limitation profiles. This study uses a population-based data repository to characterize permanent behavioral health (BH)-related profiles across the army for an identified 2-year period. The absolute risk of a permanent duty limitation for specific BH categories was also examined.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study utilized a retrospective population-based design to identify all new BH diagnoses across the U.S. Army. Service members identified as having a new BH diagnosis were tracked for 12 months following the diagnosis to determine the recommendation of a permanent duty limitation profile.



RESULTS: From 2017 to 2018, 16% (n = 102,440) of service members received a "new" BH diagnosis. Less than 10% (9.5%; n = 9,752) of soldiers diagnosed with a BH disorder were issued a permanent BH-related duty profile within 12 months of the initial diagnosis. The absolute risk of a permanent profile was highest for soldiers diagnosed with a psychotic or delusional disorder (42%; n = 324) followed by dissociative or somatoform disorders (26%; n = 178) and eating disorders (23%; n = 108).



CONCLUSIONS: Military regulations dictating medical readiness and retention standards reflect both the standards required for mission readiness and a layer of medical protection for the service member. This study provides important information on the relationship between a new BH diagnosis and the likelihood that a service member will be referred for a retirement evaluation.

