Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The evolution of military helmet devices has increased the amount of head-supported mass (HSM) worn by warfighters. HSM has important implications for spine biomechanics, and yet, there is a paucity of studies that investigated the effects of differing HSM and accelerative profiles on spine biomechanics. The aim of this study is to investigate the segmental motions in the subaxial cervical spine with different sizes of HSM under Gx accelerative loading.



METHODS: A three-dimensional finite element model of the male head-neck spinal column was used. Three different size military helmets were modeled and incorporated into head-neck model. The models were exercised under Gx accelerative loading by inputting low and high pulses to the cervical vertebra used in the experimental studies. Segmental motions were obtained and normalized with respect to the non-HSM case to quantify the effect of HSM.



RESULTS: Segmental motions increased with an increase in velocity at all segments of the spine. Increasing helmet size resulted in larger motion increases. Angulations ranged from 0.9° to 9.3° at 1.8 m/s and from 1.3° to 10.3° at 2.6 m/s without a helmet. Helmet increased motion between 5% to 74% at 1.8 m/s. At 2.6 m/s, the helmet increased segmental motion anywhere from 10% to 105% in the subaxial cervical spine. The greatest motion was seen at the C5-C6 level, followed by the C6-C7 level.



CONCLUSIONS: The subaxial cervical spine experiences motion increases at all levels at both velocity profiles with increasing HSM. Larger helmet and greater impact velocity increased motion at all levels, with C5-C6 demonstrating the largest range of motion. HSM should be minimized to reduce the risk of cervical spine injury to the warfighter.

