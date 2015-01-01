Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hypoxia and hyperoxia (pulse oximetry [SpO2] > 96%) are associated with increased mortality in critically ill patients. However, provider practices regarding oxygenation in traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients are unknown. This study assesses views on oxygenation of critically ill trauma patients with and without TBI and how this varies between Neurological ICU (NeuroICU) and Surgical-Trauma ICU (STICU) providers.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional survey of Level I trauma center's NeuroICU and STICU providers. We used Likert scales, yes-no questions, and multiple-choice case-based scenarios to characterize provider views on oxygenation with descriptive statistics to characterize responses. Significant differences regarding TBI and non-TBI patients or NeuroICU and STICU providers were determined using Fisher's exact test and a P-value of.05.



RESULTS: A total of 83 providers initiated the survey, and 53 providers completed it. Most providers identified a threshold SpO2 < 92% for the administration of supplemental oxygen in critically ill TBI patients. A total of 9% of providers "somewhat or completely agreed" that they were more likely to give supplemental oxygen to a critically ill trauma patient with TBI than one without TBI and the same SpO2. A total of 48% of providers selected an SpO2 < 90% as the point at which supplemental oxygen should be initiated in patients without TBI, compared to 27% of providers in patients with TBI (P < .01). This threshold for supplemental oxygen use varied by provider type for non-TBI patients, but not for TBI patients (30% NeuroICU and 69% STICU providers selected SpO2 < 90% in non-TBI, P < .05; 30% NeuroICU and 35% STICU providers selected SpO2 < 90% in TBI, P = .85).



CONCLUSIONS: Critical care providers at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital approach the oxygenation of critically ill trauma patients with and without TBI differently. Specifically, critical care respondents accepted a different lower oxygen saturation threshold for TBI and non-TBI patients. NeuroICU and STICU respondents differed in their threshold for the down-titration of supplemental oxygen. Targeted education for critical care providers may reduce these discrepancies and optimize oxygen use.

Language: en