Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The USA is experiencing an opioid epidemic. Active duty service members (ADSMs) are at risk for opioid use disorder (OUD). The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has disrupted health care and introduced additional stressors.



METHODS: The Military Healthcare System Data Repository was used to evaluate changes in diagnosis of OUD, medications for OUD (MOUD), opioid overdose (OD), and opioid rescue medication. ADSMs ages 18-45 years enrolled in the Military Healthcare System between February 2019 and April 2022 were included. Joinpoint Trend Analysis Software calculated the average monthly percent change over the study period, whereas Poisson regression compared outcomes over three COVID-19 periods: Pre-lockdown (pre-COVID-19 period 0) (February 2019-February 2020), early pandemic until ADSM vaccination initiation (COVID-19 period 1 [CP1]) (March 2020-November 2020), and late pandemic post-vaccination initiation (COVID-19 period 2 [CP2]) (December 2020-April 2022).



RESULTS: A total of 1.86 million eligible ADSMs received care over the study period. Diagnoses of OUD decreased 1.4% monthly, MOUD decreased 0.6% monthly, diagnoses of opioid OD did not change, and opioid rescue medication increased 8.5% monthly.Diagnoses of OUD decreased in both COVID-19 time periods: CP1 and CP2: Rate ratio (RR) = 0.74 (95% CI, 0.68-0.79) and RR = 0.72 (95% CI, 0.67-0.76), respectively. MOUD decreased in both CP1 and CP2: RR = 0.77 (95% CI, 0.68-0.88) and RR = 0.86 (95% CI, 0.78-0.96), respectively. Adjusted rates for diagnoses of opioid OD did not vary in either COVID-19 time period. Opioid rescue medication prescriptions increased in CP1 and CP2: RR = 1.09 (95% CI, 1.02-1.15) and RR = 6.02 (95% CI, 5.77-6.28), respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Rates of OUD and MOUD decreased, whereas rates of opioid rescue medication increased during the study period. Opioid OD rates did not significantly change in this study. Changes in the DoD policy may be affecting rates with greater effect than COVID-19 pandemic effects.

