Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the psychological health of individuals. The pandemic has contributed to increased anxiety, elevated rates of depression, and worsening suicidal ideation among civilians. Reported rates of burnout are also elevated as employees and employers adapted to ever-changing work environments, finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a work-life balance. The objective of this study is to determine how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the psychological health and rates of suicidal ideation of active duty military personnel in the USA.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 2055 military personnel and military-adjacent employees stationed at a U.S. Air Force base completed a self-report survey that was administered six times from January 2020 to December 2021. Validated scales assessed measures of psychological health and suicidal ideation. General Estimating Equations were used to examine how indicators of time and psychological health predicted suicidal ideation in a military population.



RESULTS: Life satisfaction, happiness, feeling life is worthwhile, depression severity, and suicidal ideation did not statistically change across the six time points. Worry (P < .01) and depression (P < .001) did decrease significantly, while burnout (P = .01) significantly increased across these time points. Feeling life is worthwhile significantly predicted reduced suicidal ideation (B = -.19; SE = 0.05), while depression (B = 0.11; SE = 0.03), depression severity (B = 0.24; SE = 0.05), worry (B = 0.06; SE = 0.02), and burnout (B = 0.15; SE = 0.07) predicted increased suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: The rates of depression and worry decreased throughout the pandemic for those in the study while rates of suicidal ideation remained constant, demonstrating the potential resilience of military personnel and military-adjacent employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, burnout increased and significantly predicted elevated rates of suicidal ideation, highlighting the importance of focusing on reducing workplace stressors for military personnel.

