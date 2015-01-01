|
Citation
Spencer RW, Brokaw E, Carr W, Chen ZJ, Garfield BA, Garimella HT, Gharahi H, Iampaglia J, Lalis L, Przekwas A, Skotak M, Xynidis MA, Dominijanni A, Dias G, Danley L, Gupta RK. Mil. Med. 2023; 188(Suppl 6): 536-544.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
37948275
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Experiences by service members in recent conflicts and training environments illuminate concerns about the possible effects of blast overpressure (BOP) exposure on brain health. Section 734 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 (Public Law 115-91) requires that the Secretary of Defense conducts a longitudinal medical study on blast pressure exposure of members of the Armed Forces during combat and training, and the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs was assigned responsibility for fulfilling requirements. The study's goal is to improve DoD's understanding of the impact of BOP exposure from weapon systems on service members' brain health and inform policy for risk mitigation, unit readiness, and health care decisions. This article focuses on the activities of the Weapon Systems Line of Inquiry (LOI) and the development of a prototype BOP Tool.
Language: en