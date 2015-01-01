Abstract

Adolescent suicide is a major public health problem, as suicide is one of the leading causes of death for adolescents. Predicting and preventing suicide represent very difficult challenges for clinicians. Youth suicide might be prevented by identifying risk factors for adolescent suicidal behavior. Diagnostic assessment involves identification of multiple factors including gender differences, psychopathology, comorbidity, interpersonal problems, family discord, family psychopathology, accessibility of lethal suicide methods, exposure to suicide, previous attempt, social support, life stressors, and protective factors. The literature clearly indicates a need for suicide awareness and prevention programs and for early identification of adolescents at risk for suicidal behaviors. However, many health care professionals who have frequent contact with adolescents are not sufficiently trained in suicide evaluation techniques and approaches to adolescents with suicidal behavior. Pediatricians and other health professionals involved in adolescents' care need more in-depth information about the characteristics and the warning signs for suicide.

Language: en