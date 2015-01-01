Abstract

Skateboarding is an increasingly popular sport among youth, despite the fact that they are a high-risk group for injuries during this activity. The purpose of this study was twofold: to explore youths' perceptions about the influences that peers and parents have on their skateboarding; and to identify factors that affect their decisions about returning to the sport after injury. Virtual semi-structured interviews were conducted with 26 youth, 14-17 years of age, who had experienced a medically-treated injury while skateboarding during the past year. Applying thematic analyses, major findings indicated that sharing the activity with peers fosters psychological well-being, companionship, and a valued sense of community that motivates return to the sport even after serious injury and sometimes before they are fully physically ready to do so safely. Parental concerns about physical injury (vulnerability, severity) were acknowledged but not influential, with youth feeling that parents do not appreciate the valued mental health benefits that they experience from the skateboarding community. Youth reported withholding injury information from parents, hiding injuries and downplaying their severity, and not always disclosing returning to the sport. Youths' decisions to return to the sport after injury was motivated by their feelings that skateboarding enhances their sense of identity, promotes their mental health, and provides respite because it allows them to escape from reality temporarily. Recommendations for reducing risk of injury to youth skateboarders at skateparks are provided.

