Citation
Caré W, Bruneau C, Rapior S, Langrand J, Le Roux G, Vodovar D. Rev. Med. Interne 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Syndrome phalloïdien : mise au point
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37949692
Abstract
Amatoxin-containing mushroom poisoning occurs after consumption of certain mushroom species, of the genera Amanita, Lepiota and Galerina. Amanita phalloides is the most implicated species, responsible for over more than 90% of mushroom-related deaths. The α-amanitin is responsible for most of the observed effects. Symptoms are characterized by severe delayed gastrointestinal disorders (more than six hours after ingestion). The liver being the main target organ, outcome is marked by an often severe hepatitis which can evolve towards terminal liver failure, justifying orthotopic liver transplantation. Acute renal failure is common. Diagnosis of amatoxin-containing mushroom poisoning is based primarily on clinical data; it can be biologically confirmed using detection of amatoxins, especially from urine samples. In the absence of an antidote, early hospital management is essential. It is based on supportive care (early compensation of hydroelectrolytic losses), gastrointestinal digestive decontamination, elimination enhancement, amatoxin uptake inhibitors and antioxidant therapy. Combined therapy associating silibinin and N-acetylcysteine is recommended. Prognosis of this severe poisoning has greatly benefited from improved resuscitation techniques. Mortality is currently less than 10%. In the event of a suspected or confirmed case, referral to a Poison Control Center is warranted in order to establish the diagnosis and guide the medical management of patients in an early and appropriate way.
Language: fr
Keywords
Amatoxin; Mushroom poisoning; Amatoxine; Centre antipoison; Intoxication par les champignons; N-acetylcysteine; N-acétylcystéine; Poison control centers; Silibinine; Silybin