Abstract

Amatoxin-containing mushroom poisoning occurs after consumption of certain mushroom species, of the genera Amanita, Lepiota and Galerina. Amanita phalloides is the most implicated species, responsible for over more than 90% of mushroom-related deaths. The α-amanitin is responsible for most of the observed effects. Symptoms are characterized by severe delayed gastrointestinal disorders (more than six hours after ingestion). The liver being the main target organ, outcome is marked by an often severe hepatitis which can evolve towards terminal liver failure, justifying orthotopic liver transplantation. Acute renal failure is common. Diagnosis of amatoxin-containing mushroom poisoning is based primarily on clinical data; it can be biologically confirmed using detection of amatoxins, especially from urine samples. In the absence of an antidote, early hospital management is essential. It is based on supportive care (early compensation of hydroelectrolytic losses), gastrointestinal digestive decontamination, elimination enhancement, amatoxin uptake inhibitors and antioxidant therapy. Combined therapy associating silibinin and N-acetylcysteine is recommended. Prognosis of this severe poisoning has greatly benefited from improved resuscitation techniques. Mortality is currently less than 10%. In the event of a suspected or confirmed case, referral to a Poison Control Center is warranted in order to establish the diagnosis and guide the medical management of patients in an early and appropriate way.



Le syndrome phalloïdien est le toxidrome mycotoxique survenant après l'ingestion de certaines espèces de macromycètes, des genres Amanita, Lepiota et Galerina. Amanita phalloides est l'espèce la plus souvent en cause, responsable de plus de 90 % des décès dus à la consommation de champignons. L'α-amanitine est responsable de la plupart des effets observés. La présentation clinique est caractérisée par un tableau digestif sévère et de survenue tardive (plus de six heures après l'ingestion). Le foie étant le principal organe cible, l'évolution est marquée par une hépatite aiguë souvent sévère pouvant évoluer vers l'insuffisance hépatique terminale justifiant le recours à la transplantation hépatique orthotopique. Une insuffisance rénale aiguë est souvent observée. Le diagnostic de syndrome phalloïdien repose avant tout sur les données cliniques ; il peut être confirmé biologiquement par la mise en évidence des amatoxines, notamment sur prélèvement urinaire. En l'absence d'antidote, la prise en charge hospitalière précoce est indispensable. Elle repose sur la compensation précoce des pertes hydroélectrolytiques, la décontamination digestive, des traitements épurateurs, et des traitements médicamenteux. La thérapie combinée associant silibinine et N-acétylcystéine est recommandée afin de limiter le transport intra-hépatocytaire des amatoxines et à visée hépatoprotectrice. Le pronostic de cette intoxication grave a grandement profité de l'amélioration des techniques de réanimation. La létalité en France est actuellement inférieure à 10 %. Lors d'un cas suspecté ou avéré, le recours à un centre antipoison est recommandé, afin de pouvoir asseoir le diagnostic et

